The US Department of Defence (DoD) released a video on 16 May described as showing paratroopers practicing live fire on 13 May at an undisclosed location in Norway as part of the major NATO exercise Swift Response.
This is one of many NATO exercises currently taking place in various locations in Europe. NATO said Swift Response and Defender Europe 2022 are the largest of the current exercises, involving more than 18,000 troops from 20 countries.
The exercises are taking place in Poland and eight other countries, according to NATO.
The alliance said 15,000 troops from 14 countries were also currently participating in another exercise called Hedgehog, which is taking place in Estonia and is the largest in that country since 1991.
A fourth exercise, called Iron Wolf, is taking place in Lithuania and involves 3,000 troops and about 1,000 vehicles, the alliance said.
More No Comment
A thick layer of orange dust covers Baghdad
A thousand candles lit up in Bangkok to mark Buddha's birthday
Final preparations underway for 75th Cannes Film Festival
Colombia: Bari indigenous people protest against violence
France: parade marks the opening of "Utopia" festival in Lille
Under the skin: Ukrainians embrace tattoos amid patriotic outpouring
Singapore temple offers pet blessings for Buddhist festival
Thousands expected to rally across US for abortion rights
World's longest suspension bridge opens in Czech Rep
Extinction Rebellion activists target Monsanto offices in Buenos Aires
No Comment videos of the week
Israeli riot police at journalist's funeral procession
Hundreds of amateur musicians rock out ahead of Paris concert
Panic buying grips Beijing supermarkets after lockdown rumours
Ukraine: puppet of Syrian refugee girl 'Little Amal' arrives in Lviv