The US Department of Defence (DoD) released a video on 16 May described as showing paratroopers practicing live fire on 13 May at an undisclosed location in Norway as part of the major NATO exercise Swift Response.

This is one of many NATO exercises currently taking place in various locations in Europe. NATO said Swift Response and Defender Europe 2022 are the largest of the current exercises, involving more than 18,000 troops from 20 countries.

The exercises are taking place in Poland and eight other countries, according to NATO.

The alliance said 15,000 troops from 14 countries were also currently participating in another exercise called Hedgehog, which is taking place in Estonia and is the largest in that country since 1991.

A fourth exercise, called Iron Wolf, is taking place in Lithuania and involves 3,000 troops and about 1,000 vehicles, the alliance said.