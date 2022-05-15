Sunday morning saw the huge banners being hung on the front of the famous Palais du Festivals, home of the event - which is celebrating its 75th year.
After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled by the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back — even kisses were forbade on the red carpet — the lavish French Riviera cinema soiree is set to return with a festival that promises to be something like normal.
Or at least Cannes' very particular brand of normal, where for 12 days formal wear and film mingle in sun-dappled splendor, stopwatch-timed standing ovations stretch for minutes on end and director names like "Kore-eda" and "Denis" are spoken with hushed reverence.
What passes for the usual at Cannes has never been especially ordinary, but it has proven remarkably resilient to the fluctuations of time. Since its first festival, in 1946 on the heels of World War II, Cannes has endured as a maximalist spectacle that puts world cinema and Cote d'Azur glamor in the spotlight.
More No Comment
Colombia: Bari indigenous people protest against violence
France: parade marks the opening of "Utopia" festival in Lille
Under the skin: Ukrainians embrace tattoos amid patriotic outpouring
Singapore temple offers pet blessings for Buddhist festival
Thousands expected to rally across US for abortion rights
World's longest suspension bridge opens in Czech Rep
Extinction Rebellion activists target Monsanto offices in Buenos Aires
No Comment videos of the week
Israeli riot police at journalist's funeral procession
Hundreds of amateur musicians rock out ahead of Paris concert
Panic buying grips Beijing supermarkets after lockdown rumours
Ukraine: puppet of Syrian refugee girl 'Little Amal' arrives in Lviv
Gaza artists paint a mural in honour of slain Al Jazeera journalist
Palestinians honour slain journalist during memorial service in Ramallah
Brazilians claim world's biggest-ever barbecue