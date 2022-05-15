Thailand commemorates Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhism's most sacred day of the year which marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, held on the full moon of the third lunar month in the Buddhist calendar.
Buddhist monks and devotees light up 1,000 candles at Bangkok’s Wat Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram, also known as the marble temple. After a pause for two years, the ceremony comes back for the first time since the pandemic
