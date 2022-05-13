Latest Live Coverage

Amateur drummers rehearsing for the Rockin'1000 concert at the Stade de France.

"It's one of the happiest days of my life": Betty Boin, a civil servant by day, and a drummer and guitarist in her free time, rehearses, with dozens of other amateur musicians, at the Stade de France venue on the outskirts of Paris.

Saturday, she will join over 1,000 musicians on the lawn which has hosted the biggest names in rock.

