"Little Amal," the giant puppet, arrived in the Western city of Lviv, Ukraine on Wednesday.
The puppet Amal depicts a 10-year-old girl migrant from Syria, who walked 8,000 km looking for her mother in 2021.
According to the organisers, the 3.5-meter puppet is an embodiment of millions of children, who lost their homes and were separated from their families.
