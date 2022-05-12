Latest Live Coverage

"Little Amal", a giant puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl, arrives in the Western city of Lviv, Ukraine.

"Little Amal," the giant puppet, arrived in the Western city of Lviv, Ukraine on Wednesday.

The puppet Amal depicts a 10-year-old girl migrant from Syria, who walked 8,000 km looking for her mother in 2021. 

According to the organisers, the 3.5-meter puppet is an embodiment of millions of children, who lost their homes and were separated from their families.

