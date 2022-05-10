Sri Lankan troops, burned out vehicles on capital's streets after deadly violence

Five people were killed and more than 225 wounded in a wave of violence in Sri Lanka where the prime minister resigned after weeks of protests over the worsening economic crisis.

As clashes spread late into Monday night, authorities imposed an indefinite curfew across the nation of 22 million people and called in the military to help contain the violence.

Anti-government protesters who had been demonstrating peacefully since April 9 began retaliating after they were attacked by supporters of outgoing premier Mahinda Rajapaksa.