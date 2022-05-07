English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Hacker Hunter Next Level
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Inspire Saudi
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live: Conflict taking 'heavy toll' on Russian units, says UK intel
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 7th – Morning
Updated: 07/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Eco-Innovation
This rickshaw driver is keeping customers cool with a roof of lettuce and tomatoes
the global conversation
'This Russia is totalitarian, it's nationalistic, it's imperial', warns Poland's PM
Culture news
Lanthimos's latest is a grim tale of loss, loneliness and death
See
Depression, love and diarrhoea: Meet Moni Zhang, the stand-up comic from Wuhan
no comment
Jill Biden meets US service personnel in Romania
World
Britain looks to the Gulf to boost post-Brexit trade: "It's a huge opportunity for us as the UK."
world news
Good News: A high school for sloths, roads paved with nappies in Wales and Nigeria’s Spider-Man
euronews WITNESS
New life, new school: France welcomes Ukraine's refugee children
no comment
'King of Streets': Last skateboarder of Ukraine front
state of the union
Europe's week: Russian oil ban dominates the agenda in Brussels
Latest video
This rickshaw driver is keeping customers cool with a roof of lettuce and tomatoes
'This Russia is totalitarian, it's nationalistic, it's imperial', warns Poland's PM
Lanthimos's latest is a grim tale of loss, loneliness and death
Depression, love and diarrhoea: Meet Moni Zhang, the stand-up comic from Wuhan
Jill Biden meets US service personnel in Romania
Britain looks to the Gulf to boost post-Brexit trade: "It's a huge opportunity for us as the UK."
Good News: A high school for sloths, roads paved with nappies in Wales and Nigeria’s Spider-Man
New life, new school: France welcomes Ukraine's refugee children
'King of Streets': Last skateboarder of Ukraine front
Europe's week: Russian oil ban dominates the agenda in Brussels