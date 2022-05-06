English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Dub.ai
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Hacker Hunter Next Level
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Smart Health
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Inspire Saudi
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: UN in new attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol 'hellscapes'
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 6th – Morning
Updated: 06/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
People
Watch these extreme skiers put on a colourful show to close out the 2022 season
no comment
Finland: Greenpeace activists hang anti-war banner on power firm Fortum`'s HQ
Europe News
Exclusive: Poland's PM on Ukraine war, 'imperial' Russia, and 'short-sighted' EU states
no comment
NFTs and outdoor screens take over Madrid for urban art festival
no comment
Americans protesters take to streets after Supreme Court abortion leak
no comment
China sets up world`s highest meteorological stations on Mount Everest
Smart Health
Digital future: how data is transforming healthcare in Europe?
Smart Health
Dawn of a new healthcare era: "Data is the new oil"
Europe News
Fresh food poisoning complaint filed against food company Buitoni
Football Now
Group E Preview - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Germany or Spain to rule?
Latest video
Watch these extreme skiers put on a colourful show to close out the 2022 season
Finland: Greenpeace activists hang anti-war banner on power firm Fortum`'s HQ
Exclusive: Poland's PM on Ukraine war, 'imperial' Russia, and 'short-sighted' EU states
NFTs and outdoor screens take over Madrid for urban art festival
Americans protesters take to streets after Supreme Court abortion leak
China sets up world`s highest meteorological stations on Mount Everest
Digital future: how data is transforming healthcare in Europe?
Dawn of a new healthcare era: "Data is the new oil"
Fresh food poisoning complaint filed against food company Buitoni
Group E Preview - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Germany or Spain to rule?