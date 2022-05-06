Cocaine found in coffee at Nespresso factory in Switzerland

More than 500 kilograms of cocaine have been seized after the drug was found in a shipment of coffee beans delivered to a Nespresso factory in Switzerland, say police.

Workers alerted authorities in Fribourg to a mysterious white powder they found in bags of coffee beans.

Police determined the substance was cocaine. They then searched five maritime containers "delivered the same day by train" where 500 kg of the drug was found. The haul is estimated to have a street value of more than €48 million.

"For Fribourg, it's definitely a big seizure, it's really quite exceptional," said Marc Andrey, head of security for Fribourg. "It's the first time we've had such a find, 500 kg. I think it's also one of the biggest seizures in Switzerland, not the biggest, but one of the biggest in Switzerland."

Initial investigation determined the shipment originated in Brazil, police said, adding that the cocaine seized was more than 80% pure.

In a statement, Nespresso said the substance did not come into contact with any of their coffee or equipment and that all their production was safe to consume.