Angelina Jolie meets with children in western Ukraine

American actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie visited Ukraine in a surprise visit on Saturday, the regional governor in Lviv said.

Jolie, who is also the UN Refugee Agency's special envoy, met with children and volunteers in western Ukraine.

In a statement on Facebook, Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Jolie met with children injured after a missile strike hit a railway station in Kramatorsk as well as students at a boarding school.

"She was very moved by their stories," Kozytskyy said in his post on social media. "One girl was even able to privately tell Ms Jolie about her dream."

A separate photo shared by Ukrainian Railways showed Jolie meeting with volunteers at the main train station in Lviv where many refugees arrived after fleeing other parts of the country where there is heavy fighting.

"It is very valuable that we have the support of people of this level. We will definitely win," said Kozytskyy.