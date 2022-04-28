The UN Secretary General is in Kyiv for talks with President Zelenskyy on Thursday as UN humanitarian teams plan an evacuation of civilians from Mariupol in coordination with the Red Cross.

Meanwhile President Putin warned on Wednesday that any outside interference in the conflict in Ukraine would be met with "swift and devastating response" -- even as the UK foreign secretary urged Western allies to send more heavy weapons to Ukraine, including planes.

Follow our blog for the latest developments as they happen, or watch live video on the link above: