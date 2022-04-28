Live: UN Secretary General set for talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Mariupol evacuationComments
The UN Secretary General is in Kyiv for talks with President Zelenskyy on Thursday as UN humanitarian teams plan an evacuation of civilians from Mariupol in coordination with the Red Cross.
Meanwhile President Putin warned on Wednesday that any outside interference in the conflict in Ukraine would be met with "swift and devastating response" -- even as the UK foreign secretary urged Western allies to send more heavy weapons to Ukraine, including planes.
Thursday's key points:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is using gas as a weapon against Europe, after state-owned Gazprom cut supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.
- United Nations Secretary General António Guterres is in Ukraine, and set to hold talks with President Zelenskyy.
- The UN says its humanitarian office is mobilising an experienced team to coordinate the complex evacuation of civilians from Mariupol.
- Vladimir Putin warned against any outside intervention in the conflict in Ukraine, promising it would be met with a "swift and devastating" response.
- Finland and Sweden must prepare for increased Russian spy operations, cyber-attacks and attempts to influence politicians as they consider joining NATO, the Nordic nations' intelligence chiefs have warned.
- British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says Western allies should send tanks, planes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine. “Inaction would be the greatest provocation” she said -- although a government spokesperson says there are "no plans" for Britain to sent military jets to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy: Russia uses energy exports as "weapons"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Russia had launched a "new round" of "blackmail" against Europe after cutting off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.
In his daily address, Zelenskyy said Moscow sees energy exports and trade as "weapons" with which to pursue its military and political aims.
"The sooner everyone in Europe acknowledges that its trade can't depend on Russia, the sooner it will be possible to guarantee the stability of European markets," Zelenskyy said.
The cutoff by Russia's state-controlled energy company came after President Vladimir Putin said “unfriendly” countries would need to start paying for gas in rubles, Russia's currency, which Bulgaria and Poland refused to do.
Zelenskyy also praised the European Commission's proposal to remove all tariffs and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU for a year.
(AP)
Canada's parliament condemns "genocide" by Russia against Ukraine
Canadian MPs on Wednesday passed a motion condemning Russia's "acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people" and acknowledging that there is "clear and abundant evidence of systematic and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity."
“The House of Commons has passed a motion regarding acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people,” the lower house of parliament announced on Twitter.
The text was adopted unanimously.
The motion states that there "is clear and abundant evidence of systematic and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the people of Ukraine by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin." .
These "crimes" include in particular torture, "mass atrocities in Ukrainian territories", the "forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to Russian territory", or even "large-scale cases of physical, mental violence and rape ".
By validating this text, the House of Commons "recognizes that the Russian Federation is committing acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people", according to the document.
The adoption of this text comes about ten days after the Ukrainian Parliament passed a similar resolution.
In mid-April, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau had for the first time mentioned a "genocide" in Ukraine, after US President Joe Biden, a term deemed "unacceptable" by the Kremlin.
(AFP)