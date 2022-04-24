Latest Live Coverage

Thousands march in central Italy calling for peace in Ukraine

Thousands of people participate in the traditional march for peace from Perugia to Assisi, in central Italy, dedicated this year to Ukraine. About 50,000 people, according to the organisers, walked the more than 20 kilometers separating the two cities, with many waving rainbow flags and chanting phrases such as "Stop, war is madness".

