19:00

How much power does France's president have?

In the last 50 years, France’s constitution has evolved, with more power consolidated in the president.

“We have a president in France who presides over the Republic, who controls the government, who controls parliament, who controls the Constitutional Court. It makes a super president,” said Christophe Chabrot, a senior lecturer in public law at the Lumiere University Lyon 2.

“It’s a little bit as if we returned to 1830 when in European monarchies the king was beginning to lose his powers to the prime minister but still retained a lot of power,” Chabrot added.

Critics say France’s parliament is becoming a rubber stamp that approves the president’s bidding, with some politicians calling for a new constitution that brings more balance to the institutions.

“The President of the Republic in France has by law, much more power than any other president in Europe,” said Delphine Dulong, a political science professor at the University of Paris I, Pantheon Sorbonne.

“And in practice, successive presidents have also made very broad, very extensive use of their constitutional rights.”



