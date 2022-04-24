French election live: Voters take to polls in high-stakes presidential electionComments
French voters took to the polls on Sunday in a high-stakes runoff election between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.
Voter turnout was lower than the last time Macron and Le Pen faced each other in the second round just five years ago as they present two significantly different visions for France’s future.
Abstention was estimated by Ipsos to be at around 28% nationally, which if confirmed would be the highest since 1969.
How much power does France's president have?
In the last 50 years, France’s constitution has evolved, with more power consolidated in the president.
“We have a president in France who presides over the Republic, who controls the government, who controls parliament, who controls the Constitutional Court. It makes a super president,” said Christophe Chabrot, a senior lecturer in public law at the Lumiere University Lyon 2.
“It’s a little bit as if we returned to 1830 when in European monarchies the king was beginning to lose his powers to the prime minister but still retained a lot of power,” Chabrot added.
Critics say France’s parliament is becoming a rubber stamp that approves the president’s bidding, with some politicians calling for a new constitution that brings more balance to the institutions.
“The President of the Republic in France has by law, much more power than any other president in Europe,” said Delphine Dulong, a political science professor at the University of Paris I, Pantheon Sorbonne.
“And in practice, successive presidents have also made very broad, very extensive use of their constitutional rights.”
What were the results two weeks ago in the first-round?
In the first round of the election, incumbent President Emmanuel Macron came first followed by far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, with both qualifying for the second round. They were followed by far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
Here's what those first-round results looked like:
Abstention in the runoff could be the highest since 1969
The abstention rate in France on Sunday could be the highest since the 1969 runoff between Georges Pompidou and Alain Poher when 31% of French voters abstained from the election.
Polling company Ipsos predicted that around 28% of registered voters could abstain in the 2022 runoff between Macron and Le Pen.
Voter turnout lower than in first-round of presidential election
Voter turnout on Sunday was at 63.23% at 5:00 CET, nearly two points lower than what it was two weeks ago for the first round of the election.
Five years ago the participation rate was 65.30% at 5:00pm CET, which means there will likely be a greater number of people abstaining in this year's runoff election.
Macron and Le Pen place their votes on Sunday
France's two presidential candidates placed their votes in the north of France on Sunday. Emmanuel Macron voted in Le Touquet while Marine Le Pen voted in Hénin-Beaumont.
How do French elections work?
Each potential candidate in the election had to get 500 signatures from mayors or local politicians to support their bid for France's top job and then France's constitutional council published a final list of candidates on 7 March.
The official campaign began on 28 March, with French media having to adhere to rules about giving equal airtime to each candidate.
The two candidates with the most votes -- Macron and Le Pen -- in the first round on 10 April are now going head-to-head in the second round on 24 April.
French voters will once again take to the polls in June to vote for the next National Assembly, the country's lower house of parliament.
France is choosing its next president. Here's a look at why it matters for Europe.
French voters are choosing their next president after backing Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen for the second round.
Whether the French electorate will choose to stay the course and back the centrist incumbent or choose the far-right leader will have a big impact not just on the country, but also on the European Union and the West in general. France remains one of the world's leading economic and military powers.
Macron and Le Pen have widely different opinions on most topics from how to run the economy, France's role in the EU, and the EU's place in France as well as on foreign policy, the latter a particularly hot topic as Russia's invasion of Ukraine wages on.
