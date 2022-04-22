Orthodox Christians poured onto the cobbled streets of Jerusalem's Old City to observe Good Friday, the day when Christians believe Jesus was crucified.

During the procession, the pilgrims walked along with the 14 stations of the Via Dolorosa, Latin for 'Way of the Suffering', retracing Jesus' last steps before his crucifixion as tradition dictates.

Orthodox Christians, who follow the old Julian calendar, mark Easter this week.

Roman Catholic and Protestant congregations that observe the new Gregorian calendar, held their Easter celebrations last week.

The procession comes as violence between Israelis and Palestinians has spiked, and as coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed.