Watch live: Boris Johnson faces lawmakers over partygate scandal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to face British lawmakers on Tuesday for the first time since police fined him for attending a birthday party during COVID lockdown.

Watch Johnson speak in the video player below.

Johnson is expected to apologise before MPs as opposition lawmakers call for him to resign.

The prime minister said last week that he paid the fine and offered a "full apology", adding that it hadn't occurred to him that the gathering was "a breach of the rules."

He has faced outrage over the multiple office parties held in 2020 and 2021 while people in the UK were prohibited from visiting friends and family.

The fine he paid last week makes him the first prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.