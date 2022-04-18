A military tank made of cardboard is burned in Mexico City to blame the conflict in Ukraine on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his ally, US President Joe Biden, at an Easter celebration.
Set ablaze with fireworks in a public square, it draws cheers from Catholics who celebrate the return of the tradition known as the burning of Judas after a two-year ban due to the pandemic.
More No Comment
Horse-dragon from China captivates crowd in Toulouse
Underwater Easter egg hunt in Florida
At Sea Italy Russia Oil Protest
Unoccupied car rolls across road and into river in Riga
Air strikes leave five dead in east Ukraine city of Kharkiv
Libya's underground homes wait for tourism revival
Jerusalem's Christians gather for Easter service
Russian military equipment destroyed in Ukraine's east
Puppets and poetry go underground in besieged city of Kharkiv
Aftermath of shelling in Kharkiv, injured treated
French elections: Thousands march in Paris against the far-right
Nicaraguan devotees drag chained 'Judas' through streets on Good Friday
No Comment videos of the week
Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque hours after clashes
Christians celebrate Good Friday