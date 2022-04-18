Latest Live Coverage

A military tank made of cardboard is burned in Mexico City to blame the conflict in Ukraine on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his ally, US President Joe Biden, at an Easter celebration.

Set ablaze with fireworks in a public square, it draws cheers from Catholics who celebrate the return of the tradition known as the burning of Judas after a two-year ban due to the pandemic.

