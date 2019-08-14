On the anniversary of the Genoa bridge collapse, an expert has told Euronews that maintaining similar older, longer bridges is "not easy" and expensive.

Paolo Clemente is Research Director at ENEA - the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development.

"To put (in) monitoring systems that can control old bridges is not very easy, it's more expensive also. so we cannot do that.

"In Italy, we don't have very long bridges like in other countries.

"The Morandi Bridge in Genoa was one of the longest spanning in Italy."

The collapse was one of the biggest infrastructure disasters in modern Italian history and has highlighted the issue.

43 people died and hundreds more were made homeless when the Morandi Bridge gave way. But with much of Europe's infrastructure showing signs of age, questions are still being asked about safety elsewhere.

On August 14 2018, the city was experiencing a strong summer storm, with vehicles crossing the 51-year-old bridge slowing down due to the decreased visibility.

At shortly after 11:30 a.m., a 200-metre section of the bridge buckled and then collapsed.

Three lorries and more than 30 cars fell to the riverbed and train tracks 45 metres below.

As well as the people who died, around 600 were made homeless.

The demolition of the remainder of the bridge was completed on Monday and a new street opened nearby simultaneously.

But it will take until September for the rubble to be cleared and another a 18 months to complete the new bridge.

The investigation into the cause of the collapse is still ongoing.