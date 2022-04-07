EU approves Bulgaria’s post-pandemic recovery fund plan

The European Union has given the green light to Bulgaria’s recovery and sustainability plan following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bulgaria is one of the last EU members to have its EU-funded plan formally approved by Brussels.

The move was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to Sofia on Thursday.

Von der Leyen said the approval marks “an important milestone towards the disbursement ... of €6.3 billion over the next years.”

Von der Leyen called Bulgaria’s plan “outstanding” as almost 60% of its total resources support a green transition.

Sofia's proposal is also aimed at diversifying energy supplies to prevent the country from being dependent on Russian coal, gas and oil, and to diversify towards other suppliers.

The Commission president also outlined the plan’s goals in digital transition, healthcare, and the judiciary as a step to intensify the fight against corruption.