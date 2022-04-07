Thousands of indigenous Brazilians are camping out in Brasilia this week to demand their rights and protest against the government of Jair Bolsonaro, which has tried to push forward the economic exploitation of their territories.

Representatives of hundreds of different indigenous peoples occupied a large open field in the central region of the capital on Tuesday, about 4km from the headquarters of the presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court.

Backed by its agribusiness allies in Congress, the Brazilian government is trying to speed up the passage of several bills seen as harmful to indigenous people and the environment, including one to legalise mining in reserves.