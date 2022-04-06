Czech MPs have formally voted to recognise the Soviet-era famine in Ukraine as genocide "against humanity".

Lawmakers approved a motion on Wednesday that the famine was "artificially provoked" and was a "horrific crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people".

Up to four million people starved to death in 1932 and 1933 when the regime of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin seized food from peasants and forced the collectivisation of farms.

The memory of the great famine -- known as the Holodomor -- is a source of deep resentment in Ukraine towards Moscow.

The move by Czech MPs to recognise it as "genocide" represents an act of solidarity with Kyiv amid the Russian invasion.

According to the declaration, Prague "strongly denounces these crimes directed against the Ukrainian people, the massive repression and the violation of human rights and freedoms".

A total of 125 Czech MPs present voted in favour of the motion, while two abstained.

Lawmakers said the vote showed the country's "firm decision to contribute to the promotion of international principles".

The Czech Republic has been one of Kyiv's most active allies amid the war in Ukraine, sending tanks and armoured vehicles to the country.