Thousands of Muslims broke the fast at mosques in Karachi on Sunday night as the holy month of Ramadan began in Pakistan.
But the war in Ukraine, which has sent energy and food prices soaring, has cast a shadow this year on Islam's holiest month, where large gatherings over food and family celebrations are a tradition.
Philanthropists organised ifar community meals at local mosques in Karachi.
This is the first Ramadan in Pakistan after two years that have been observed without social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
More No Comment
The Ukrainian town of Bucha is revealed after the Russian retreat.
Ukraine: Dozens of bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha
Russian missiles strike fuel depots in Odesa
Russian state television shows life of troops in Mariupol
Ukrainian army regains control of the town of Bucha
Indonesians pray for Ramadan in Southeast Asia's largest mosque
Ukrainian troops clear roads in a city north of Kyiv
Iranians flock to parks to celebrate nature day
Mumbai welcomes new year with music, dancing and traditional costumes
Migrants clash with police at roadblocks in Mexico
Apocalyptic price of Ukraine's victory in Irpin
No Comment videos of the week
War in Ukraine: Retroville, in the heart of the bombed shopping centre
With elections afoot, French candidates battle it out on socks
Violinist plays Ukrainian national anthem before lawmakers in Belgium