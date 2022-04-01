Four men charged in Germany over major child pornography platform

German prosecutors have filed charges against four men over their alleged involvement in a major international platform for child pornography.

Investigators say the “BoysTown” platform -- which operated on the dark web-- had more than 400,000 members before it was taken down last year.

The site was used to exchange and watch pornographic videos of young children, mostly boys.

The four suspects indicted on Friday are aged between 41 and 65, Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement. They face charges that include spreading and producing child pornography and sexual abuse of children.

Two of the men are accused of building the platform in 2019 while one of them also allegedly sexually abused two children.

A third suspect is accused of acting as an administrator and moderator for the platform as well as sexually abusing two children.

Prosecutors say that the fourth man was “one of the most active users” of the platform.

The Frankfurt state court now has to decide whether the case will go to trial, while further investigations into other suspected members of the platform continue.