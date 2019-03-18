Utrecht shooting: what we know

- Three people have died and five have been injured in a shooting on a tram in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands.
- Dutch security forces are looking for Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkish man
- Authorities said the shooting appeared to be a terrorist attack.
The shooting occurred at 10.45 a.m., in a tram at the city's 24 October Square station, police said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "deeply concerned" and that an emergency response meeting had been convened.
The terrorism threat level has been raised to 5, the highest level, exclusively for the province of Utrecht until 6 p.m. CET tonight.
Security at schools, transport hubs and mosques was tightened.
Authorities have asked people to stay away in order to not hinder emergency services and said that three trauma helicopters have been deployed.