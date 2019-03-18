BREAKING NEWS

Utrecht shooting: what we know

By Euronews 
  • Three people have died and five have been injured in a shooting on a tram in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands.
  • Dutch security forces are looking for Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkish man
  • Authorities said the shooting appeared to be a terrorist attack.

  • The shooting occurred at 10.45 a.m., in a tram at the city's 24 October Square station, police said.

  • Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "deeply concerned" and that an emergency response meeting had been convened.

  • The mayor of Utrecht reacted on video. You can watch it here:

  • The terrorism threat level has been raised to 5, the highest level, exclusively for the province of Utrecht until 6 p.m. CET tonight.

  • Security at schools, transport hubs and mosques was tightened.

  • Authorities have asked people to stay away in order to not hinder emergency services and said that three trauma helicopters have been deployed.