Utrecht shooting: what we know

The mayor of Utrecht reacted on video. You can watch it here:

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "deeply concerned" and that an emergency response meeting had been convened.

The shooting occurred at 10.45 a.m., in a tram at the city's 24 October Square station, police said.

The terrorism threat level has been raised to 5, the highest level, exclusively for the province of Utrecht until 6 p.m. CET tonight.

Security at schools, transport hubs and mosques was tightened.