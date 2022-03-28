Latest Live Coverage

Lyon exhibition on 'Hyperrealism' opens to naturists for an evening

Dozens of naturists visit the exhibition "Hyperrealism, this is not a body" in Lyon, a show which questions "the relationship to the body." The exhibition gathers about 40 sculptures by international artists and features many forms of representation of the human body.

