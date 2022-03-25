North Macedonia fans go crazy after historic victory against Italy

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Skopje to celebrate the national team's victory against Italy in the World Cup qualifier match in Palermo.
Chanting Macedonia, waving the national flags and lighting torches, the fans celebrated throughout the night.
North Macedonia will play Portugal on Tuesday for a spot in the tournament in Qatar after Cristiano Ronaldo's side beat Turkey 3-1.
Euro 2020 is the only major tournament North Macedonia has qualified for so far in their history.
More No Comment
North Korea releases images of interballistic missile launch
Life must go on in Lviv as Ukraine war enters second month
Shelling in Kharkiv sets houses on fire
Demonstrations for Ukraine outside the European Commission in Brussels.
Ukraine: Israel sets up a humanitarian field hospital.
Russian naval vessel destroyed in Azov Sea near Mariupol
Over 30 dead in twin attacks in Somalia
Chernihiv Mayor drives through damaged city
Doha hospital treats sick falcons and replaces damaged feathers
Ukraine: Experts search for unexploded ordnance in Kyiv.
Oranges dragged onto the beach cause pollution
Watch: Drone footage captures devastation in besieged city of Mariupol
Far from the front, Odesa's residents participate in the war effort
Ukraine: humanitarian aid train leaves French city of Strasbourg
Ukrainian refugees continue to arrive in France