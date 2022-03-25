North Macedonia fans go crazy after historic victory against Italy

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Skopje to celebrate the national team's victory against Italy in the World Cup qualifier match in Palermo.

Chanting Macedonia, waving the national flags and lighting torches, the fans celebrated throughout the night.

North Macedonia will play Portugal on Tuesday for a spot in the tournament in Qatar after Cristiano Ronaldo's side beat Turkey 3-1.

Euro 2020 is the only major tournament North Macedonia has qualified for so far in their history.