An American man suspected of involvement in the Capitol riots has been granted asylum in Belarus, according to reports.

Evan Neumann is wanted in the US for his alleged role in the storming of the Capitol building in January 2021.

He reportedly fled the United States nearly a year ago and illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Belarusian border last August before seeking asylum.

"US citizen Evan Neumann received refugee status in Belarus," Belarusian news agency BELTA reported on Tuesday.

"He was handed the document at the Citizenship and Migration Directorate of the Brest regional internal affairs directorate."

Neumann told BELTA that he left Ukraine because he felt under surveillance and feared for his life.

"I am glad Belarus took care of me," he said. "I am upset to find myself in a situation where I have problems in my own country."

The 48-year-old is one of more than 700 people being prosecuted for their involvement in the assault on the US Capitol.

Thousands of supporters of former-US president Donald Trump stormed the building in Washington D.C. to prevent elected officials from validating Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Neumann faces 14 charges, including assaulting a police officer, using a dangerous weapon and civil disorder.

Belarus has no extradition treaty with the United States and tensions have escalated following the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko in August 2020.