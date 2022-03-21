08:02

Ammonia leak in Sumy contained

Emergency officials have contained an ammonia leak at a chemical plant that contaminated a wide area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials said Monday.

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy did not say what caused the leak.

Earlier, he said the nearby village of Novoselytsya, about 1.5 kilometres southeast of Sumy, was under threat.

The Sumykhimprom plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 263,000 and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks.