At least eight dead in Kyiv shopping centre shelling

At least six people were killed on Sunday night after the shelling of a shopping centre in Kyiv.

Retroville shopping centre in northwestern Kyiv was left with a gaping crater several metres wide in front of a charred and still smouldering 10-storey building in the car park.

The entire southern part of the huge shopping centre was destroyed, as was a fitness club, an AFP reporter said.

Debris, wrecked vehicles and twisted ironwork littered the scene for hundreds of metres.

On Monday morning, firefighters and military personnel were working in the rubble to search for other victims.

In the night, emergency services said that "enemy fire" had caused a fire on several floors of the shopping centre in the Podilsky district.

They released surveillance camera footage showing a huge explosion and a mushroom cloud, followed by a series of smaller blasts.

Firefighters pulled at least one man, covered in dust, from the rubble of the building, according to other video footage released by the emergency services.

Residents of a nearby building, whose windows were blown out by the blast, said they had seen a mobile rocket launcher near the mall several days earlier.

A huge blast shook the entire city when the attack occurred, according to AFP journalists.

Kyiv has been hit by a series of attacks in the past week, including one on an apartment building on Sunday that left five people injured.