Thousands of pilgrims flock to the tomb of Prophet Hud -- known in Arabic as Qabr Nabi Hud -- in the Hadhramaut Valley, eastern Yemen for the four-day pilgrimage which precedes the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Most of the pilgrims follow Sufism -- a mystical branch of Islam. Sufism is frowned upon by some ultra-conservative elements of Islam, and Yemen's Sufis have in the past faced hostility from Sunni Islamist radicals.