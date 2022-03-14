Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Russian strike hits residential building in Kyiv

Firefighters scramble through billows of smoke, rubble lies strewn with the bodies of beloved pets and residents rescue what belongings they have left after a deadly Russian airstrike hit an apartment building in Obolon district in Kyiv, killing at least one person and injuring a dozen.

More No Comment