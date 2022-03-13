Russian regulators say that internet users will be blocked from accessing Instagram on Monday because it is being used to "call for violence" against Russian soldiers.

This latest announcement from Moscow seeks to further tighten access to foreign social media platforms, having already limited Twitter and blocked Facebook.

Russia's communications and media regulator Roskomnadzor said it restricted access to the hugely popular image and video sharing platform because it was spreading "calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel".

Russia has also called on the US to stop the social media giant for what they describe as their "extremist activities" while also calling for a criminal investigation.

In response, Instagram owner Meta said it would let its users in some countries call for violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian soldiers.

Meta said it would temporarily allow some violent posts such as "death to the Russian invaders" in Ukraine that usually break its rules. However, it would not permit calls for violence against Russian civilians.

Meta's Global Affairs President, Nick Clegg, defended what he described as a "temporary decision taken in extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances".

"I want to be crystal clear: our policies are focused on protecting people's rights to speech as an expression of self-defence in reaction to a military invasion of their country," he said in a statement.

"The fact is, if we applied our standard content policies without any adjustments we would now be removing content from ordinary Ukrainians expressing their resistance and fury at the invading military forces, which would rightly be viewed as unacceptable."