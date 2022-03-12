After twelve days of siege, the strategic southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is without water, gas, electricity or communications, and people were seen fighting for food in recent days. The situation is "almost desperate", warned Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

The number of civilians killed during the siege of Mariupol reached 1,582, and some of the casualties had to be buried in mass graves, the Ukrainian authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Russian troops are attempting to encircle Kyiv further, fighting against heavy resistance in the west and the north of the city.

Local media reported bombing warning sirens throughout Ukraine on Saturday morning, including the major cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro and Kharkiv.