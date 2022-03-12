Ukraine war: Devastating siege of Mariupol continues as humanitarian crisis worsensComments
After twelve days of siege, the strategic southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is without water, gas, electricity or communications, and people were seen fighting for food in recent days. The situation is "almost desperate", warned Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
The number of civilians killed during the siege of Mariupol reached 1,582, and some of the casualties had to be buried in mass graves, the Ukrainian authorities said.
Meanwhile, the Russian troops are attempting to encircle Kyiv further, fighting against heavy resistance in the west and the north of the city.
Local media reported bombing warning sirens throughout Ukraine on Saturday morning, including the major cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro and Kharkiv.
Saturday's main developments:
- The worst of the fighting overnight took place in Irpin, Mykolaiv and Sumy, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- Gas, water and electricity shortages have heavily affected the residents of Mariupol and Chernihiv, among other cities.
- Russian troops have shelled two humanitarian corridors in Kyiv and Donetsk, regional heads said in separate statements on Saturday.
- Sanctions against Moscow might cause the International Space Station to crash, the head of the Russian space agency said.
- The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss Russia's unsubstantiated claims that the US is conducting "military biological activities" in Ukraine. The White House has called the claim "preposterous". Zelenskyy says it shows the Kremlin is planning to use such weapons itself in Ukraine.
- More than 2.5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, say the latest figures from the UN migration agency and refugee agency.
- Read an overview of the main events on Friday here.
MSF: Civilians in Mariupol dying for lack of medical supplies
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said some residents of Mariupol are dying for lack of medication, while others killed in the fighting are being buried in makeshift graves by their neighbours.
The group said the city has been without drinking water or medicine for more than a week now. It said people are resorting to using water from the ground or tapping heating pipes, then boiling it on makeshift fires.
MSF says food is scarce, and the lack of cellphone or internet connectivity in Mariupol means only residents with access to a portable radio have information on what is happening beyond their immediate neighbourhood.
One MSF staff member described seeing people who have died because of lack of medication, adding that “there are a lot of such people inside Mariupol”.
The aid worker said that there are “many people who were killed and injured, and they’re just lying on the ground. Neighbours [are] just digging a hole in the ground and putting their bodies inside.”
Macron and Scholz speak with Putin about war in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke again on Saturday with President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a day after the Versailles summit, the Elysee Palace said.
The three leaders had already had a phone conversation on Thursday during which France and Germany had "demanded from Russia an immediate ceasefire".
Since their meeting on 7 February in the Kremlin, Emmanuel Macron has had nine phone conversations with Putin.
Russian army continues to shell 'humanitarian corridors', local authorities claim
The governors of the regions of Kyiv and Donetsk said in separate statements on Saturday Russian attacks were continuing in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through humanitarian corridors.
"Humanitarian cargo is moving towards Mariupol, we will inform you how it develops [...] The situation is complicated, there is constant shelling," Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told local media.
79 children killed since the beginning of war, authorities say
Italy seizes yacht owned by oligarch from Putin's 'inner circle'
Italian financial police took a Russian-owned superyacht valued at €530 million in the port of Trieste as part of seizures of oligarch wealth to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the aggression against Ukraine.
The "Sailing Yacht A" or "SY A", launched in 2015, was identified by Italian police as belonging to billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, who made a fortune in fertiliser production and coal energy. It was seized Friday evening.
Video shows police in cars with flashing lights approaching the triple-mast yacht and officers boarding it.
Italian authorities last week seized some €143m in luxury yachts and villas belonging to Russian billionaires in picturesque retreats such as Sardinia, the Ligurian coast and Lake Como.
Russian army moves closer to Kyiv
Russian army shells mosque in Mariupol
A mosque where more than 80 civilians including children have taken refuge was bombed in Mariupol, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
"The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders," the ministry said in a tweet.
"More than 80 adults and children are sheltering there, including Turkish citizens," it added, without specifying when the bombing took place.
The strategic town has been the target of heavy bombardment for days, with its residents suffering under a devastating siege.
German foreign minister asks for solidarity with refugees, promises corridor to Western countries
Russian shelling strikes cancer hospital in Mykolaiv
Russia damaged a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv with shelling from heavy artillery, Ukrainian officials said.
The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the hospital during the attack but that no one was killed. The assault damaged the building and blew out windows.
Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Mykolaiv, located 470 kilometres south of Kyiv, in an attempt to encircle the city.
Ukrainian and Western officials earlier accused Russia of shelling a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol on Wednesday. Three people died in that attack.