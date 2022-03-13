Russian forces fired eight rockets at the Yavoriv military range 30 kilometres northwest of Lviv in western Ukraine, expanding its offensive closer to the border with Poland.

Moscow is trying to create new puppet republics in Ukraine similar to the two in Donbas to break his country apart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address to the nation Saturday.

In another ceasefire violation, seven Ukrainian civilians, including a child, died when the Russian army shelled a humanitarian convoy of refugees near Kyiv and forced them to turn back, Ukrainian authorities claim.