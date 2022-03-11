European Union leaders meeting in France gathered on Friday for a second day of talks that come amid Russia's two-week-long war in Ukraine.
Volunteers feed thousands at a roadside kitchen near Kyiv frontline
Finnish instructor trains Ukrainian volunteers in underground centre
'We can't live without them': Ukrainian refugees flee with beloved pets
As violence briefly halted, residents of Kyiv suburbs evacuate
Young Syrians practise 'parkour' in war-ravaged town
Lavrov: Russia doesn't plan to attack other countries
Unexploded bomb defused in Chernihiv
Timelapse video shows rising floodwaters in Australia
Giant Ukrainian flag unfurled in Latvian TV and in front of Russian embassy in Washington
Gathering in support of Ukraine in front of the European Parliament
Australia to declare floods a national emergency
Italian right wing party leader confronted at Polish border
Kyiv Classic Orchestra perform a concert on Maidan square
Empty supermarket shelves in Russia-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka
Residents suffer in besieged city of Mariupol