Rally held in New York`s Times Square in support for Ukraine

A rally to support Ukraine was held in New York City at Times Square Saturday.
As Russia's war on Ukraine entered Day 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an urgent desperate plea to US Senators on Saturday to help his country get more planes.
The plea comes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery and after NATO's refusal to impose a no-fly zone.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meanwhile took aim at such a proposal, saying that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as "participation in the armed conflict."
More No Comment
Police detain hundreds of Russians protesting across the country against war in Ukraine
Injured in Mariupol hospital amid frequent shelling
Ukrainian refugees are welcomed by volunteers as they enter Romania
Ukrainians evacuate city near Kyiv by foot
Piano player brings musical relief to Ukraine refugees
No Comment videos of the week
Love triumphed over war Friday for a Ukrainian couple in the capital Kyiv
Beijing 2022: Ukrainian Paralympic athletes demonstrate for peace
Worried volunteers prepare bomb shelters in Lviv
Red Cross responds to the most urgent needs in Mariupol
Russian troops advance into Kyiv region in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defence
Ukrainians braced near biggest Europe nuclear plant
Hundreds sing outside Russian ambassador`s residence and Russian embassy in Reykjavik
Ukraine: residential area in Chernihiv bombed by Russian forces
Aid groups mobilize at Ukraine borders