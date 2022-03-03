Dozens detained at anti-war rally in St. Petersburg

Dozens of anti-war demonstrators are detained in Saint Petersburg after jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called on Russians to protest President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Dozens of anti-war demonstrators are detained in Saint Petersburg after jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called on Russians to protest President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
More No Comment
Uruguayans rally for peace in front of Russian embassy in Montevideo
Ukrainian families seek shelter in Kyiv's metro
Russia strikes at TV tower in Kyiv
Women and children continued flowing across Ukraine's border with Poland
Russian bomb hit a residential building
Refugees welcomed at Budapest train station
Ukraine soldiers remove bodies after Russian strikes on Kyiv TV tower
Kharkiv police department building on fire after shelling
Kyiv zoo closed but animals still remain
Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Grévin museum in Paris
Family separated in Lviv as wife and daughter leave
Lavrov boycotted in two Geneva UN forums
European Parliament gives standing ovation for Ukrainian President
Protests against the war in Ukraine around the world
Fleeing Ukrainians continue to arrive in Romania