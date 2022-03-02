Ukrainian families seek shelter in Kyiv's metro

As Russia's pulling troops closer to Ukraine's capital, life in Kyiv has moved underground.
Some of the city's metro stations stopped operating and were turned into shelters to accommodate people who fear shooting and shelling on the streets.
