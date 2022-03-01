Latest Live Coverage

Lavrov boycotted in two Geneva UN forums

Many delegations, including Western countries, boycott two speeches by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the UN headquarters in Geneva in solidarity with Kiev, with diplomats leaving the proceedings shortly before his video was broadcast. Outside the Human Rights Council, Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko is surrounded by all the diplomats who left the room whilst holding a large Ukrainian flag.

