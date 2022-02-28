Greek authorities have resumed a search for three people who are still missing after a fire onboard the Euroferry Olympia.

At least eight people are confirmed to have died after the blaze broke out on 18 February onboard the Italian-flagged ship.

A total of 281 people on board the ship were rescued in the hours after the fire.

On Monday, special rescue teams and firefighters forced open the ship's ramp in an effort to locate the three missing individuals. They are all reported to be lorry drivers, who may have been trapped in the Euroferry's vehicle garage.

The ship had been carrying 292 people, as well as approximately 150 lorries and 25 cars when it set sail the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa, headed for Brindisi in Italy.

The ferry had burned for five days after catching fire in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Corfu.

Most survivors were rescued by a nearby Italian customs vessel and a Greek coast guard patrol boat that arrived later.

Two men who had been trapped below deck were rescued by helicopter and a third managed to reach the deck and alert rescuers by himself after being missing for two days.

Among the survivors were two Afghan migrants who were not registered on the passenger list, raising fears that others may have boarded without being registered.

The stricken vessel was eventually towed to the Greek mainland port of Astakos last Wednesday to allow the search for survivors to continue.

Eight dead bodies have so far been recovered from the burned-out 183-metre ferry.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated. The vessel's Italian operators said it started in a vehicle hold.