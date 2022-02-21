Rescuers expanded a search on Monday for 10 people who remain missing after a ferry caught fire off the coast of the Greek island of Corfu.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia has been burning for four days.

A total of 281 people have already been rescued as the search inside the 183-metre vessel continues.

"It's a very difficult operation" due to the heavy smoke and "considerable thermal pressure," a spokeswoman for the fire department told AFP.

Forty-two rescuers and two helicopters were taking part in extinguishing the fire and searching for those who remain missing.

Most of the passengers were immediately rescued on Friday morning with one of them, a 21-year-old Belarusian driver, being rescued over the weekend.

But the body of a 58-year-old Greek driver was found on Sunday in a charred truck, marking the first confirmed death on the vessel.

The Euroferry Olympia caught fire at dawn on Friday two hours after leaving the Greek port of Igoumenitsa.

There were 290 people, 239 passengers and 51 crew, registered on board.

So far, 279 registered passengers have been rescued, as well as two illegal Afghan migrants, raising fears that other people may have boarded without being counted.

Ten drivers are still missing: seven Bulgarians, two Greeks and a Turk, according to authorities.