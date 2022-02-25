English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Real Economy
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Aiba World Boxing Championships 2021
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
A Greener Tomorrow
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Kyiv in 'defensive phase' as Russian troops reach capital
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | February 25th – Midday
Updated: 25/02/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Ukraine military forces seen on streets of Kyiv
world news
Champions League final to move from Russia to France after Ukraine invasion
Travel News
Stories from Ukraine: How are people escaping the Russian invasion?
no comment
Ukrainians fleeing invasion pack Polish train station
no comment
Russian police arrest anti-Ukraine invasion protestors
Culture news
Sean Penn in Ukraine to continue work on Russia conflict documentary
Nature
Oil, new, borrowed, blue: Man marries the sea in protest against spill
Experiences
Ready for the trip of a lifetime? Here are the 8 best travel experiences of 2022
no comment
Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine
Europe News
Ukraine invasion: EU leaders agree 'massive and severe' sanctions on Russia
Latest video
Ukraine military forces seen on streets of Kyiv
Champions League final to move from Russia to France after Ukraine invasion
Stories from Ukraine: How are people escaping the Russian invasion?
Ukrainians fleeing invasion pack Polish train station
Russian police arrest anti-Ukraine invasion protestors
Sean Penn in Ukraine to continue work on Russia conflict documentary
Oil, new, borrowed, blue: Man marries the sea in protest against spill
Ready for the trip of a lifetime? Here are the 8 best travel experiences of 2022
Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine
Ukraine invasion: EU leaders agree 'massive and severe' sanctions on Russia