Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would decide on whether to recognise two rebel-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine by the end after an emergency meeting with his top security officials.

"I have heard your opinions. The decision will be taken today," Putin told members of Russia's National Security Council at the end of the session, broadcast on Russian television in the early afternoon.

Putin convened his top officials — including defence minister Sergey Shoigu and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov — to consider recognising the independence of self-proclaimed republics in Donbas, a move that would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that the Kremlin could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently.

Security Council members all asked Putin to say yes.

"I see no other way," Lavrov said at the meeting. "As for offering the West two or three days to come to its senses, it is a matter of taste, of course, but it will certainly not change its position."

The publicly staged, pre-recorded meeting of the presidential Security Council came amid a spike in skirmishes in the breakaway area that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on its neighbour that has for years defied Moscow's attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

Putin's decision to consider recognising the separatist regions — the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics — only threatened to add fuel to the fire.

Leaders of the two territories that unilaterally declared independence as quasi-states in 2014 released televised statements earlier pleading with Putin to recognise them as states and sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as an ongoing Ukrainian military offensive.

Russia's lower house of parliament made the same plea last week.

Flashpoints in Donbas multiply

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter war since 2014 when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly leader Viktor Yanukovych was driven from office by the Maidan uprising.

Moscow responded by annexing Crimea and then backing a separatist insurgency in the region, where the eight-year-long fighting has killed over 14,000 people.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the US has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, the American and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to a possible meeting in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

The meeting is said to be off the table if Russia invades. Still, the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes that diplomacy could prevent a devastating conflict, which would result in massive casualties and enormous economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Even as the diplomatic efforts inched forward, potential flashpoints multiplied. Sustained shelling continued on Monday in the long-running conflict in Ukraine's east between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists.

Unusually, Russia said it had fended off an "incursion" from Ukraine — which the Ukrainian officials denied. And Russia decided to prolong military drills in Belarus, which could offer a staging ground for an attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The Kremlin initially signalled its reluctance to recognise the regions as independent, arguing that it would effectively shatter a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine and the associated Minsk agreements that marked a major diplomatic coup for Moscow, requiring Ukrainian authorities to offer broad self-rule to the rebel regions.

But in Monday's security meeting, Putin and other officials argued that Ukrainian authorities had shown no appetite for implementing the deal.

Russia says it simply wants Western guarantees that NATO won't allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It has also demanded the alliance halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

Western leaders offer further dialogue

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration has always been ready to talk to avert war — but was also prepared to respond to any attack.

"So when President Macron asked President Biden yesterday if he was prepared in principle to meet with President Putin, if Russia did not invade, of course President Biden said yes," he told NBC's "Today" show on Monday.

"But every indication we see on the ground right now in terms of the disposition of Russian forces is that they are, in fact, getting prepared for a major attack on Ukraine."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that Putin and Biden could meet if they consider it "feasible," but emphasised that "it's premature to talk about specific plans for a summit".

Macron's office said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are set to lay the groundwork for the potential summit when they meet Thursday.

Amid the hopeful signs, there were also worrying ones.

Starting Thursday, shelling spiked along the tense line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas.

Ukraine and the separatist rebels have traded blame for massive ceasefire violations, with hundreds of explosions recorded daily.

The separatist authorities said Monday that at least four civilians were killed by Ukrainian shelling over the past 24 hours, and several others were wounded.

Ukraine's military said two Ukrainian soldiers were killed over the weekend, and another serviceman was wounded Monday.

Ukrainian military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchyuk said the separatists were "cynically firing from residential areas using civilians as shields." He insisted that Ukrainian forces weren't returning fire.

Ukraine's leaders have sought to project calm throughout the crisis — repeatedly playing down the threat of an invasion.

The EU top diplomat, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, welcomed the prospect of a Biden-Putin summit but said the 27-nation bloc had finalised its package of sanctions for use if Putin orders an invasion.

The bloc has also agreed to send military officers to Ukraine in an advisory role, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.