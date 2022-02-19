European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has accused Russia of a "blatant attempt" to "rewrite the rules" of the international system, over its threat to Ukraine.

She was speaking at the Munich Security Conference, where Western leaders are gathering, seeking to avert war in Europe, a prospect many thought unthinkable until recently.

Her comments came the morning after US President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” Vladimir Putin had decided to invade Ukraine, in his clearest warning yet over the Russian president's intentions.

Von der Leyen said the Russian military buildup and threat to Ukraine meant that a generation "born and bred in a free country" were now faced with the prospect of fighting "a war that they don't want, but which Moscow might choose to impose on them".

"This is what the Kremlin's policies mean in practice: to instill fear, and call it 'security demands'," the European Commission president said in her speech, adding that they were an attempt to deny Ukraine the right to determine its own future.

"The Kremlin is not only trying to undermine the entire European security architecture," she went on. It was also violating the UN charter proscribing the use and threat of force towards other countries.

"We cannot let this stand. We are facing a blatant attempt to rewrite the rules of the international order," saying Russian and Chinese leaders were openly seeking "a new era" based on the "rule of the strongest", "intimidation" and "coercion".

The European Union and its partners had been preparing a "robust" package of financial and economic sanctions in response to Russian aggression, von der Leyen added. "If the Kremlin strikes, we can impose high costs and severe consequences on Russia's economic interests".

Biden 'convinced' Putin intends to invade

After weeks of saying the US wasn’t sure if Putin had made the final decision to invade, US President Joe Biden said that assessment had changed, citing American intelligence.

“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden said on Friday. “We have reason to believe that.” He reiterated that the assault could occur in the “coming days,” including an assault on the capital Kyiv.

His warning came as separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilisation on Saturday amid intensified violence in the war-torn region and fears in the West that Russia might use the strife as a pretext for an invasion.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is due to speak on Saturday at the Munich conference, where she is expected to warn Russia that it will face huge financial costs if it further invades Ukraine, while underscoring that an invasion will only draw European allies closer to the United States.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin -- which denies planning to invade Ukraine -- announced massive nuclear drills to flex its military muscle, and Putin pledged to protect Russia’s national interests against what it sees as encroaching Western threats.

Ukraine dominates Munich agenda

The White House on Friday accused Russia of being responsible for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine's defence ministry and major banks.

Kamala Harris on Friday declared "our greatest strength is our unity” as the US Vice President met with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on the sidelines of the conference. The Baltic countries have requested the US increase its troop presence on the eastern edge of NATO.

In addition to her meeting with the Baltic leaders, the vice president on Friday met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, briefed a bipartisan group of US lawmakers attending the conference about the rapidly changing situation, and consulted with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was also in Munich.

Harris was scheduled to meet after her speech on Saturday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

UK Prime Minister tweeted on his way to Munich to say he would be "urging unity in the face of potential Russian aggression in Ukraine", adding he thought there was "still time to avert that disaster".

The Munich gathering has been used in recent years by both US and Russian leaders to deliver pivotal messages before an important audience.

Fifteen years ago, Putin used his own Munich appearance to deliver a broadside against NATO, accusing the alliance of putting "its frontline forces on our borders". However, this year Russia is not officially represented.

Russia now wants guarantees that NATO will halt its eastward expansion, rule out membership for Ukraine and other former Soviet countries, and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

Heightened tension in eastern Ukraine

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops posted around Ukraine’s borders, US and European officials warn that the long-simmering separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine could provide the spark for a broader attack.

On Friday a humanitarian convoy was hit by shelling, and pro-Russian rebels evacuated civilians from the conflict zone. A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported.

As further indication that the Russians are preparing for a potential invasion, a US defence official said an estimated 40% to 50% of the ground forces deployed in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border have moved into attack positions nearer the border.

The official also said the number of Russian ground units known as battalion tactical groups deployed in the border area had grown to as many as 125, up from 83 two weeks ago. Each battalion tactical group has 750 to 1,000 soldiers.

That shift has been under way for about a week, other officials have said, and does not necessarily mean Putin has decided to begin an invasion.

Earlier, a Ukrainian separatist leader called on residents to flee to Russia.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said in a statement that the Ukrainian army planned to "seize the Donbas by force" and that civilians needed to be evacuated.

He accused Ukrainian forces of having amassed "troops and lethal weapons" along the line of contact and claimed that the army is now "in combat formation and ready".

A Ukrainian government spokesperson said that Ukraine had no intention to launch military action in the Donbas.