Storm Eunice: Over a dozen dead as gales sweep across northern Europe

Storm Eunice continued to sweep northwestern Europe on Saturday morning with strong gusts still expected along Germany's coastline. It has already caused at least 13 deaths and left in its wake extensive property damage as well as massive power cuts.

After developing over Ireland, the storm passed on Friday over part of the United Kingdom then northern France and the Benelux countries, before continuing its route towards Denmark and Germany — where a large part of the north of the country was placed on red alert.

Warning of storm force gusts of wind of over 100 kmh, German meteorological services said there was a risk of uprooted trees, fallen branches or damaged roofs — and that people should avoid being outdoors.

“In particular, please stay away from buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage lines. If possible, avoid staying outdoors,” they implored.

Hundreds of flights, trains and ferries were cancelled across northwestern Europe as extreme winds from Eunice swept through less than 48 hours after Storm Dudley, which left at least six people dead in Poland and Germany.

Of the 13 deaths recorded because of Eunice, two were in Poland and Germany, four in the Netherlands, three in England, and one in Belgium as well as in Ireland. Many of these deaths are due to trees falling on vehicles.

In the Netherlands, in the capital The Hague, dozens of houses were evacuated over fears the bell tower of a church could collapse. The Dutch rail network was disrupted, and the Thalys Amsterdam-Brussels connections was interrupted, with a resumption expected in the afternoon according to a spokesperson.

The gale force winds blew off part of the roof of the ADO Den Haag football stadium and sent roof debris flying.

In Belgium, according to Infrabel, most lines were in operation on Saturday after major nighttime repair work.

In the north of France, around thirty injuries were recorded, in road accidents linked to the wind, falls or because of falling materials. About 75,000 homes remained without power on Saturday morning and some regional rail links were interrupted.

Strong gusts of wind coupled with high tides raised fears of flooding, especially as heavy rains were expected.

Cross-Channel ferry traffic was interrupted, hundreds of flights cancelled on Friday, road and rail transport affected. Waves sometimes exceeding nine metres were recorded in the western Brittany region, while gusts of wind locally reached 176 kmh at Cape Gris-Nez in the north.

Nearly 200,000 homes in Poland were without power, according to local authorities and several rail links are suspended.

According to the British forecaster the Met Office, clearing operations in the UK were expected to be disrupted by a new gale, less strong nevertheless, expected in certain parts of the country. At least 400,000 homes remained without electricity on Saturday morning.

An unprecedented gust of 196 kmh was recorded on the Isle of Wight, while others were measured at more than 110 kmh inland, including at London airport Heathrow.

The British Meteorological Service had issued a red alert level - the highest - over South Wales and southern England, including London. This is the first time that the British capital has reached this level of alert since the establishment of this system in 2011.