Snowstorms cause havoc on German motorways

Drivers with summer tyres were stuck due to 10cm snowfall

Snowstorms in Germany's Bavaria region caused havoc on motorways on Sunday morning.

10cm of snow caused problems for many drivers who had switched to summer tyres, leaving them slipping or stuck.

The A9 motorway between Bayreuth and Pegnitz was particularly affected.

There were a few accidents on this stretch of the road, though most were minor. Police were on duty to regulate traffic.