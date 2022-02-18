English
Latest Live Coverage
Euronews Debates | The South Africa perspective: Can the EU & Africa reboot their relationship?
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | February 18th – Evening
Updated: 18/02/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
World
EU resists calls for patent waivers but agrees to transfer mRNA technology
no comment
Beachgoers brave Brighton seafront despite Storm Eunice
focus
African leaders are pressing the EU to help them in the fight against Covid-19
no comment
England's Newhaven beach hit by large waves as Storm Eunice batters UK
no comment
Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London.
no comment
Ottawa Police make arrests to end siege
See
‘Elvis’ is coming soon: Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about the King of Rock and Roll hits cinemas in June
Cult
Festival of literature: "Dickens would have really adored this."
Nature
How elephant DNA is being used to disrupt the ivory trade
euronews WITNESS
The French and German coastal regions on the climate change frontline
Latest video
