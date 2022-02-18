Despite warnings to stay indoors, some people in Brighton brave the beach as Storm Eunice hits, with some of them seeming to quite enjoy the experience. Britain's Met Office has issued a rare "red" warning for the south of England.
Environment Agency official Roy Stokes warned weather watchers and amateur photographers against heading to Britain's southern coastline in search of dramatic footage, calling it "probably the most stupid thing you can do".
