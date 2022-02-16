Italy's top court blocks referendum on legalising cannabis growing

Italy's constitutional court has blocked a referendum on making it legal to grow cannabis plants, arguing that it would have forced the country to violate international obligations on drug trafficking.

Backers of decriminalising cultivation in Italy accused the court of denying democratic process after a petition gained 630,000 signatures, well above the threshhold to trigger the national poll.

Benedetto Della Vedova, secretary of the centrist party + Europa, one of the promoters of the initiative, said the rejection of the referendum "deprives Italy of a public debate and an electoral process for reforms on freedom and responsibility."

"The court decided on the merits and not on the method, as its duty requires", also regretted in a press release the ADUC, one of the largest consumer associations on the peninsula.

Supporters of the popular initiative referendum believed that the legalisation of cannabis, which they say is no more harmful than legal substances such as alcohol and tobacco, would have made it possible to remedy overcrowding in prisons while focusing repression on violent criminal organisations.

Currently, the cultivation of cannabis plants incurs a sentence ranging from two to six years in prison.

Opponents of the referendum project, in the forefront of which the leader of the League (sovereign and anti-migrants) Matteo Salvini and the leader of Fratelli d'Italia (extreme right) Giorgia Meloni, considered on the other hand that it could inciteme to the general consumption of drugs.

It is a blow for legalisation and decriminalisation advocates in Europe, which has seen a number of European states - including Spain, Germany and Italy - ease penalties for possession of the drug.

Malta

The decision comes just weeks after Malta became the first European country to legalise both the possession of small amounts of drug and the cultivation of up to four plants at home.

The island nation acted to prevent low-level cannabis users being dragged through the courts - and, in the case of cannabis growers, jailed - and suffering economic hardship as a result.

Owen Bonnici, the minister responsible for the law, told Euronews that Europe should follow Malta's example in an interview last week.

“We were hearing and meeting people and telling us stories after story and experience after experience. I’m being honest: I would be looking at them and completely at a loss about what to tell them. I heard stories of people who literally passed through hardship because of, I don't know, four grams of cannabis,” he said.

“You realise that if you want to make a difference to people’s lives, you have to take bold decisions.”