euronews_icons_loading
People releasing sky lanterns into the sky.

Hundreds of people gathered in New Taipei City to celebrate the annual sky lantern festival at the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.

Dozens of lanterns were released and soared into the night sky.

The festival marks the end of the 15-day celebration of Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

Visitors had to observe COVID-19 regulations by wearing face masks -- but most didn't seem to worry about the gathering.

More No Comment