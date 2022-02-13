Death toll in Madagascar reaches 120 in cyclone Batsirai aftermath

The death toll in Madagascar following Cyclone Batsirai has risen to 120, almost a week after crossing the Indian Ocean island.

Two tonnes of equipment are being delivered to Madagascar from the neighbouring Reunion island by the French Armed Forces in the Southern Indian Ocean Zone.

A total of 87 tonnes of material is meant to be deployed by The French Red Cross to restore the homes of the 125,000 people affected by Batsirai.

This aid is part of the Red Cross reconstruction aid plan, which will deliver 87 tonnes of materials needed to restore the homes of people affected by the natural disaster in the Vatovavy region.

The coastal town of Mananjary was the most affected, with entire surrounding villages swept away.